A video clip showcasing modern Brixton has prompted a host of bewildered responses on social media.

TikToker ‘Karen.AKC’ filmed a day out in the south London suburb and seemed to perfectly encapsulate how much the area has changed in recent years.

She featured ‘The Joint’, a pulled pork and gourmet burgers restaurant, as well as trendy rooftop venue ‘Lost in Brixton’, both of which are located in the historic markets.

“come with me to brixton” nah this is mad pic.twitter.com/m4Hrq2trkt — 🌍 (@sih4am) August 8, 2022

In recent years a plethora of new bars and cafes have opened up in Brixton Village, leading to several people voicing their concern over gentrification in the area.

In 2013, the opening of Champagne & Fromage was met with loud demonstrations with protesters branding signs such as ‘yuppies out’ and ‘yuppies kill culture’.

A protest was also held outside Foxtons on Brixton Road two years later to highlight the impact soaring house prices have had on the community.

Reaction to the latest viral video has been fierce on social media.

We’ve rounded up what people have had to say below:

Grew up in Brixton. Went to the market near enough every weekend with my dad. It’s changed so much in the last 10 years and it’s culture is slowly disappearing. https://t.co/w1fw3bv9VB — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) August 8, 2022

I hate every single bit about Brixton’s gentrification because it’s not the natives who get to enjoy these at all https://t.co/J0YzdTvjoK — rico (@ricowill13) August 8, 2022

Come with me to Brixton, brought to you by Richard Curtis, who eradicated all the black people from Notting Hill.



If you look really closely you can see Julia Roberts in the distance, eating jerk chicken made by a man called Hugo from Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/TThAkYW7qv — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 8, 2022

Wrote my disso on gentrification in Brixton & Elephant with reference to the racialisation of space and the changes in both neighbourhoods, from their cultural origins to community visibility is so violent https://t.co/3KNq8we66b — Jas🦋 (@_JasmineRoberts) August 8, 2022

