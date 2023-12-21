The health secretary has been slammed over condescending remarks towards junior doctors.

Victoria Atkins was interviewed on the BBC as strikes entered their second day. She has urged the British Medical Association to call off the industrial action and get back to talks, but the union has challenged the Government to make an offer first.

The BMA said the offer from the Government, an average 3 per cent rise from January – on top of the average of nearly 9 per cent recommended by the independent pay review body in April – was not enough to make up for below-inflation pay rises since 2008.

It has asked for a full pay restoration that the Government said would amount to a 35 per cent pay rise – which ministers have said is unaffordable.

But in comments that are likely to enrage medical professionals, Atkins struck a condescending tone on BBC Breakfast as she described junior doctors as “doctors in training”.

According to the BMA’s website, junior doctors are qualified doctors who are simply in clinical training, and have completed a medical degree and can have up to nine years’ of working experience as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to five years working and gaining experience to become a general practitioner (GP).

As Dr Ellen McCourt put it, “there may be times when I am the most senior doctor on a ward in my specialty, but I am still training, and will be for several years.”

Reaction to the comments has flooded in on social media, with several people saying Atkins isn’t fit to hold the position of Secretary of State for Health.

Here’s a small pick of the comments:

‘Junior doctors, or doctors in training as I prefer to call them.’ Shocking ignorance. If Victoria Atkins genuinely believes that junior doctors are ‘in training’, then she doesn’t understand her brief and she is unfit to be Secretary of State for Health.pic.twitter.com/fPqjqFbhb8 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) December 21, 2023

How is it possible that the new Health Sec doesn't know that junior doctors are fully qualified? https://t.co/ePeFTIH8Hw — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 21, 2023

How can the health secretary @VictoriaAtkins lead negotiations when she doesn't even know what the title 'Junior Doctor' means.



Here she calls them 'doctors in training'.



Junior Doctors are fully trained and highly skilled physicians. The level of disrespect here is unreal. https://t.co/xWyMSHu5Ql — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) December 21, 2023

Anyone who thinks "Junior doctor" means "in training" shouldn't be within a mile of health care. And any minister thinking or saying this is not on top of their brief. cc @mrjamesob https://t.co/GH2YWVme3t — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) December 21, 2023

They are fully qualified doctors.



And many will have over 8 years of experience before they are known as consultants.



It takes 12 years before a junior doctor is classed as an orthopaedic surgeon.



'Junior doctor' is a misnomer. There's nothing 'junior' about the work they do. https://t.co/WK3Kvt9ldJ — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) December 21, 2023

