An Albanian asylum seeker died of compression of the neck caused by suspension by ligature aboard the Bibby Stockholm barge, an inquest into his death has heard.

Leonard Farruku was found unresponsive aboard the accommodation vessel at Portland Port in Dorset on December 12, the hearing to open the inquest into his death was told.

Coroner Rachael Griffin said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 27-year-old.

She told the Bournemouth hearing: “At the time of his death, Mr Farruku was residing on the Bibby Stockholm at Portland Port in Dorset.

“He was a single gentleman and he was unemployed at the time of his death.

“He died on the 12th December 2023 on the Bibby Stockholm.

“Police and paramedics had been called to reports of an unresponsive male. The gentleman was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

The inquest was told that Mr Farruku’s body was formally identified by his cousin Maranglen Farruku at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth.

Ms Griffin adjourned the hearing until a pre-inquest review to be held on July 9.

No family members were present at the short hearing.

