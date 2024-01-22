The Conservative candidate in the London mayoral election has all but conceded the election after suffering through a bruising interview on LBC.

Susan Hall talked to Nick Ferrari about how she’d look to shake things up if she was elected next May, but she fumbled over a few questions which has put her suitability for the role in doubt.

Asked who owns Hammersmith Bridge, which has been out of action for years due to a row over who is responsible for fixing it, Hall didn’t know that it was passed to the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham… in 1985!

And asked how much the bus fare is – a flat £1.75 with a daily cap of £5.25 – she was also completely clueless!

Responding to the video, Matthew Stadlen posted: “I’m afraid that Susan Hall is wholly unsuited to being Mayor of London. Sadiq Khan can call off the campaign ads. Just play this video on loop.”

Watch the clip in full below:

I’m afraid that Susan Hall is wholly unsuited to being Mayor of London. Sadiq Khan can call off the campaign ads. Just play this video on loop. https://t.co/5sTH3MxOVA — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 22, 2024

Related: Yvette Cooper comes up with radical plan to fix small boats crisis