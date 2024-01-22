Yvette Cooper has come up with a radical plan to fix the small boats crisis – by focusing on the root cause of the problem, rather than applying sticking plaster solutions to the end result.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is bracing for a battle with the House of Lords over his controversial Rwanda deportation plan, which narrowly scraped through the House of Commons last week.

The first test will come on Monday with a debate on a motion seeking to delay the Rwanda treaty.

Many peers have already expressed deep unease about the stalled scheme to put some asylum seekers on a one-way flight to the East African nation.

But the prime minister has urged the Upper House not to block the “will of the people”.

Addressing the issue on the Laura Kuenssberg show, Cooper explained that foreign aid used to provide refugees with support in other parts of the world, but now it is being used to pay for hotels for asylum seekers.

