Penny Mordaunt has been ridiculed today for backing new plans to introduce a Great British National Service.
The scheme would see teenagers take part in a ‘civic exploration’ trip and be required to complete several hours of volunteering per year.
The Leader of the House of Commons backed the plans in an interview with the Telegraph, arguing the scheme could foster the “goodwill and community spirit, energy and imagination” of Britain’s youth.
She also insisted it could foster “good mental health and resilience” in the wake of the pandemic and suggested the proposals be opt-in rather than opt-out.
Mordaunt, who served as a Royal Navy Reserve, added: “No one is more effective at helping others than a willing volunteer. Nothing is more rewarding than serving your community and nation.
“Many young people are struggling with their mental health, to find purpose, and feel a sense of belonging.
“Stepping forward to help others could be part of the answer. Service can help build the resilience, skills, and pride in their community and country that many need.’
The plans were put forward by Onward, a think tank that argues national service should be reintroduced to tackle the UK’s “growing youth crisis.”
Francois Valentin, Senior Researcher at Onward, said: “With so many younger people feeling lonely, ill-equipped for the workplace and disconnected from their community and nation, it’s time for a bold idea to stop a generation from falling further into crisis.
“National service can be a unifying experience, teaching people the skills they need to succeed. It is not an outdated idea from history, but a modern solution more and more countries are using to help young people.
“Creating a new Great British National Service would be a popular answer to young people’s challenges. It would help them develop the skills, mental resilience and national pride many lack.”
Reactions
Naturally, voters were quick to ridicule the plan, with social media awash with criticism of plans that have been likened to wartime Britain. Here’s a pick of the best:
