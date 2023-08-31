Penny Mordaunt has been ridiculed today for backing new plans to introduce a Great British National Service.

The scheme would see teenagers take part in a ‘civic exploration’ trip and be required to complete several hours of volunteering per year.

The Leader of the House of Commons backed the plans in an interview with the Telegraph, arguing the scheme could foster the “goodwill and community spirit, energy and imagination” of Britain’s youth.

She also insisted it could foster “good mental health and resilience” in the wake of the pandemic and suggested the proposals be opt-in rather than opt-out.

Mordaunt, who served as a Royal Navy Reserve, added: “No one is more effective at helping others than a willing volunteer. Nothing is more rewarding than serving your community and nation.

“Many young people are struggling with their mental health, to find purpose, and feel a sense of belonging.

“Stepping forward to help others could be part of the answer. Service can help build the resilience, skills, and pride in their community and country that many need.’

The plans were put forward by Onward, a think tank that argues national service should be reintroduced to tackle the UK’s “growing youth crisis.”

Francois Valentin, Senior Researcher at Onward, said: “With so many younger people feeling lonely, ill-equipped for the workplace and disconnected from their community and nation, it’s time for a bold idea to stop a generation from falling further into crisis.

“National service can be a unifying experience, teaching people the skills they need to succeed. It is not an outdated idea from history, but a modern solution more and more countries are using to help young people.

“Creating a new Great British National Service would be a popular answer to young people’s challenges. It would help them develop the skills, mental resilience and national pride many lack.”

Reactions

Naturally, voters were quick to ridicule the plan, with social media awash with criticism of plans that have been likened to wartime Britain. Here’s a pick of the best:

at the dinner table 2 days ago with my parents on a visit home, we joked that bringing back national service is the next logical step in British fascism. it took TWO DAYS. https://t.co/VMGab8jY9u — alice💭 (@alicegreentea) August 31, 2023

'Saying "bring back National Service" polls well with our voter-base of people who are too old to be conscripted but too young to remember NS. But it takes 2 years to train soldiers to use modern equipment so instead we'll just enslave teenagers and think of jobs for them later.' https://t.co/O14dJNzkNl — Simon Whitten (@Simon_Whitten) August 31, 2023

All very interesting, but what about a year of national service for the baby boomers (who are absolutely not old enough to have served in WW2 but often seem to think they did) – the generation who received countless economic benefits that today's young people can only dream of? https://t.co/Y1xhDO4SED — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) August 31, 2023

Bring Back "Yes,Minister"



Forget Penny Mordaunt thinking we're living in the 1950s…



This ⏬️ is worth a few minutes of your time.



Sir Humphrey and a brilliant piece of comedy (close to the bone) on For and Against National Service ⏬️

😉👍🏼 https://t.co/qZpZdogb9U — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 31, 2023

Penny Mourdant spouting claptrap about National Service,apparently blissfully unaware of the National Disservice to the nation, this obscene Tory regime does every single day! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) August 31, 2023

Bring back hanging says Lee Anderson. Bring back national service says Penny Mordaunt. I say bring back governments that know their arses from their elbows. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 31, 2023

Ah, we’ve reached the ‘bring back National Service’ level of barrel-scraping again. Next it’ll be the birch. https://t.co/1GiPP2sRUM — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) August 31, 2023

According to Penny Mordaunt: "Young people crave the purpose and responsibility National Service can provide"



They're more likely to crave a roof over their heads, well-paying jobs, and the opportunities that have been wrenched away from them by Brexit.https://t.co/oIF2XCMqep — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) August 30, 2023

If we’re bringing back national service, why not have a fortnight of ‘civic exploration’ for the over 65s too? They could learn such things as how to set up an iPhone, or how to tell the difference between things on Whatsapp that are true and things that are not. https://t.co/xY4DBL3kmH — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 31, 2023

"Bring Back National Service" cries Penny Mordaunt.

What a pile of utter nonsense



She also spouts that Tories alone believe in personal responsibility and looking after others

WOW!

Current Tories care only about themselves and their snouts in the troughs of power and money.

FACT https://t.co/ufFpCxgxYR — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 31, 2023

