A passenger plane has crash-landed after it collided with an Army helicopter while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday

A major search-and-rescue operation is underway in the nearby Potomac River, with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors in windy, dark conditions.

US President Donald Trump says he has been briefed on the “terrible accident” and thanks emergency responders for their “incredible work”.

But according to reports emerging on social media, he had ordered an Air Traffic Control (ATC) hiring freeze last week in moves that have been described as “dangerous”.

🚨🎥 WATCH: The moment of the mid air collision between two aircraft over the Potomac River in Washington DC https://t.co/m5xd7dibl0 pic.twitter.com/F4DETEhONo — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) January 30, 2025

According to a press release dated January 22nd, Trump had disbanded all members of a critical aviation security advisory group, with Ranking Member Larsen hitting out at the move, saying:

“The bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 directs the Administration to hire the maximum number of air traffic controllers. That’s what the law says, so the Administration must rescind this ridiculous executive order.

“Hiring air traffic controllers is the number one safety issue according to the entire aviation industry. Instead of working to improve aviation safety and lower costs for hardworking American families, the Administration is choosing to spread bogus DEI claims to justify this decision.

“I’m not surprised by the President’s dangerous and divisive actions, but the Administration must reverse course. Let’s get back to aviation safety and allow the FAA to do its job protecting the flying public.”

Eight days ago Trump issued an executive order freezing the hiring of air traffic controllers pic.twitter.com/f4Kmgf4Px8 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) January 30, 2025

California Rep Norma Torres tweeted the report out shortly after news had emerged about the incident in Washington.

But some have defended the president by debunking these theories.

“Unbelievable. This a US Congresswoman spreading a debunked conspiracy. There was no hiring freeze for ATC and even if there had been, none of the controllers working the most senior airspace in the system would have been hired eight days ago,” a user wrote, responding to Torres’ tweet.

While Trump did implement a federal hiring freeze that included a suspension of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within federal agencies that affected various government agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a direct ATC hiring freeze was not ordered.

Meanwhile, emergency searches continue to take place in DC.

Related: Government could charge BBC licence fee for people who only use Netflix