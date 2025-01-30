Right-wing priest Calvin Robinson has become the latest political figure to throw his arm out from his chest in a style that mimics the salute given by Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Speaking at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington DC, the religious leader warned attendees that “this is the last stand for Christendom”, saying the “whole of the old world is crumbling”.

“Every country in Europe is embracing death. America as far as I can see is the only country fighting for life.”

As Robinson capped off his speech, he raised his arm to mimic Musk’s controversial Inauguration Day gesture, which many have likened to the Nazi salute.

The viral moment was shared on X by the progressive advocacy group Right Wing Watch and has racked up 1.3 million views.

Robinson was a priest with the Anglican Catholic Church, not associated with the Roman Catholic church, which holds to “traditional Christian morals,” according to its official website.

The Church addressed Robinson’s gesture in a statement posted on its homepage that declared that his association with the ACC has been revoked.

“While we cannot say what was in Mr. Robinson’s heart when he did this, his action appears to have been an attempt to curry favour with certain elements of the American political right by provoking its opposition.”

Robinson has posted a statement on X explaining that his “joke” intended to mock “hysterical ‘liberals’ who called Elon Musk a Nazi for quite clearly showing the audience his heart was with them.”

“My attempt at dry wit, in that typical British way, was not a joke at the expense of WWII, nor an admission of my membership in the Nationalist Socialist Party,” he said.

“That would be an incredibly ignorant and bad faith assumption to make. The responses are very telling, though. The people who understand, cheer – those who have eyes to see. The people who do not want to understand, reach for their pitchforks.”

Father Calvin Robinson finished his remarks at the National Pro-Life Summit by throwing an Elon Musk salute, much to the delight of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/cAE9VyTsl1 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 29, 2025

