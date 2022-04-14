Yesterday Edwina Currie and Rylan Clark got into a Twitter spat. It ended with the TV presenter putting her firmly back in her box.

But she wasn’t in there for long before Benjamin Cohen, the founder and chief executive of LGBT+ news website Pink News, responded to her apparent attempt to wash over the latest development in the No 10 lockdown parties’ scandal, reminding her of the pain Covid bereaved families faced during the pandemic.

“Two years ago, I had to say goodbye to my grandad over FaceTime and wasn’t allowed to hug my mum at his funeral,” Mr Cohen wrote. “This isn’t something that we are likely to ever forget or forgive.”

Ms Currie snapped back: “But it won’t bring them back either, Ben.” She ended the message with an emoji of a crying face.

He then wrote: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the thoughtful tweets I’ve got after Edwina posted this. I don’t regret that we followed the rules, what I do regret is that Downing Street ignored the rules it asked us all to follow. There’s a thread below which I posted when my Grandad passed away.”

“My late Grandfather was a remarkable man with a really interesting life. It is so sad that he was separated due to Covid rules from my Grandma (in her nursing home) for the last few months that he was with us.”

