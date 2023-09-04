One in four teachers in England were forced to hand out food to hungry pupils during the summer term, a shocking survey has found.

Responses from more than 9,000 teachers reveal more than a third of schools regularly provided food for children and their families, rising to almost half in the most deprived areas of England.

The poll, conducted by the food and waste charity FareShare days before the start of the new school term, found 26% of teachers were forced to provide support to at least one pupil due to welfare concerns.

The figure was highest in the South West region, with 29% of teachers who responded via the daily survey app Teach Tapp bringing in food for hungry children.

George Wright, chief executive of FareShare, said: “Over the summer, staff and volunteers at FareShare have been working tirelessly to get more edible surplus food out to people who need it, as parents have faced the added burden of childcare costs and soaring food bills while their children are out of school.

“But despite these efforts, we still do not have enough food to meet skyrocketing demand, and teachers across the country feel they have no choice but to step in to help hungry children.

He added: “Our teachers should be teaching, not forced to fill the gap because the government stands by and allows this to happen all the while food goes to waste on farms.”

The charity has warned the figures will likely increase as a result of increased energy bills for families already struggling against the cost of living crisis, as it urges the government to “show it takes tackling hunger seriously”.

An investment of £25 million per year could deliver 100 million meals to those experiencing food poverty, the charity added, warning that without access to food, partners are at risk of having to reduce the services available to support families.

has said it’s already struggling to meet the surging demand for food, with more than 1,500 charities on its waiting list, 600 of which support school-aged children.

A government spokesperson said more than a third of pupils are now in receipt of free school meals compared with one in six in 2010.

“We’re providing record financial support worth an average £3,300 per household. We have also raised benefits in line with inflation, increased the national living wage, and are helping households with food, energy and other essential costs.”

