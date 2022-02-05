Newsnight policy editor Lewis Goodall has summed up the chaos that has engulfed Downing Street in a clip that has been described as “one for the history books”.

Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister was left hanging by a thread after another tumultuous week.

Former minister Nick Gibb said the time had come for the prime minister to go, and suggested he had not been truthful in his explanations of parties reportedly held in No 10 and across Whitehall during Covid measures.

It comes after Munira Mirz quit over a Jimmy Savile slur in parliament.

Summarising the chaos, Goodall said it had been another “dizzying week”.

“It is not typical or normal for Downing Street to be investigated by the police.

“It is not typical for there to be such a fast turnover of staff in Downing Street.

“It is not typical to have had an adviser to the prime minister resign and accuse the prime minister she served of using, effectively, a case of child sexual abuse for political purposes.

“And it is not typical to have a former chief aide of Downing Street doing everything they can to destroy the prime minister.

“British politics has been taken to a very unusual place and most of that was just this week.”

Watch the clip in full below:

This summary of Johnson and #DowningStreetParties by @lewis_goodall is for the history books #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/j4NMtZ3uVT — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) February 4, 2022

