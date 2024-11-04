Jeremy Clarkson has been taken to the cleaners after he spat his dummy out of the pram over the Budget, which has put a spanner in the works of his inheritance tax plans.

The Diddly Squat Farm owner, who became an agricultural hero on the back of the hit Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm, lashed out at chancellor Rachel Reeves after she delivered her maiden budget on Wednesday.

Taking on X, formerly Twitter, he posted: “Rachel Reeves. I literally daren’t comment.

“We have a new government. It’s turning out to be hopeless.”

He later added: “Farmers. I know that you have been shafted today but please don’t despair.

“Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone.”

But people have been quick to cotton on to why he’s so desolate about the announcements.

Speaking to The Times back in May, he said: “Rather than just have money in the bank, and get a statement with numbers written on it that gives no one any pleasure at all, you could derive a great deal of pleasure and pass it on to your children”.

Detailing his reasons for buying the farm, Mr Clarkson wrote: “Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The Government doesn’t get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up.”

Clarkson has since become the subject of ridicule, with The Mirror poking fun at the farmer after he “lost his scam”.

Read the piece in full below:

Old MacDonald had a scam, E-I-E-I-0

And on that scam he had a loophole, E-I-E-I-O

With a loophole here and a loophole there

Here a loophole, there a loophole, everywhere a loophole

Old MacDonald lost his scam, E-I-E-I-O pic.twitter.com/sXlF2C24UT — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 4, 2024

Related: Millionaires using farms as tax havens are the biggest threat to our food supply