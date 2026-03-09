Downing Street has refused to confirm if King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to the USA in April will go ahead or not.

The royals are expected to fly to Washington DC at the end of next month for a three-day visit to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

However, there are calls for the trip to be called off in the wake of Donald Trump’s war against Iran and repeated jabs towards Keir Starmer.

Trump has accused Starmer of not supporting the US’s military action in Iran enough, and saying that the prime minister is “not Winston Churchill.”

In recent days, the Liberal Democrats have called on Starmer to cancel the King’s scheduled state visit to the US, highlighting how Trump’s “illegal war” will “push up energy bill for British families.”

Now, Downing Street is refused to commit to the state visit, leaving open the possibility that it could be cancelled, the Daily Mail reports.

When asked on Monday if the state visit would go ahead, the PM’s official spokesman said: “No state visit has been confirmed yet.”

No 10 leaves the door open for the King’s planned visit to the US next month to be pulled, saying: ‘No state visit has been confirmed yet’ — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) March 9, 2026

Calling on the government to pull King Charles’ planned trip, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it’s clear this visit should not go ahead.

“A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country.”

Also on Monday, Cabinet minister Steve Reed refused to comment on the plans for the state visit.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think it’s for Ed Davey to decide what the King should or shouldn’t be doing.

“And I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on his arrangements either.”