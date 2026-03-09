An influencer has sparked anger after he claimed he was stranded in Asia because of the Iran war, despite the fact he could have seemingly just got an economy ticket .

Aviation expert Daniel Goz, known as Nonstop Dan, shared a video on March 3 called ‘There are no flights left’ in which he charted his journey from Singapore to Europe.

In the video, the luxury traveller claimed that he was stuck in Asia on the day the US and Israel started bombing Iran.

READ NEXT: Isabel Oakeshott’s Dubai hypocrisy exposed live on air

However, halfway through the video, a graphic popped up showing upcoming flights and Goz acknowledged “there are a few seats on some days in economy”.

Some of his viewers asked him why he wouldn’t “just fly economy”, as they accused him of being insensitive and told him to “read the room”.



“Guy has too much ego to even consider flying economy in this situation”, one viewer commented.

Following the backlash, Goz removed the clip in question from the video, which has been shortened by more than a minute and the title changed to “Millions of travellers are about to be stranded”, Metro reports.

“Lots of you saying ‘just fly economy!’ and I totally get that. The pricing example I show on screen in the video is economy (should’ve been clearer about that), and as you can see there’s barely anything available for the next two weeks”, the 28-year-old wrote in a pinned comment under the video.

“The few remaining economy seats are going for $1500+ per person one-way and even those will be booked up soon. I mentioned premium cabins because that’s what this channel usually covers.”

“The bigger point of this video, that global aviation capacity has been massively disrupted and millions of travelers, families, students, people on work trips, will feel ripple effects, still stands. I hope it’s useful to those of you figuring this out. Stay safe everyone”, he concluded.