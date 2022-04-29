Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan struggled to justify the drinking culture in Parliament as the presenter Kamali Melbourne suggested alcohol should be banned in the House.

When it was suggested, Trevelyan said: “There’s nothing wrong with having a drink with your colleagues.”

She described drinking as “a chance to catch up and discuss matters of the day.”

“Responsible drinking is one thing, but we don’t allow people to drink and drive because most of us won’t drink and drive, but some people do – so that’s why we ban it, now people in parliament are drinking and behaving badly – shouldn’t we ban booze in parliament?” said Kamali.

She then appeared flustered and argued: “Well people can go round to the Red Lion up the road and have a drink.”



The presenter didn’t react well to the comment, which you can watch below:

