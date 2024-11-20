Nigel Farage was one of several high-profile political figures who took to the streets in London dressed in Barbour jackets, flat caps and spotless wellies to protest inheritance tax rises on farms.

Parading their countryside-loving credentials, the Reform UK man joined Jeremy Clarkson and Katie Hopkins at the event which was attended by tens of thousands of people.

It comes just weeks after Farage claimed he doesn’t hold constituency surgeries in his constituency of Clacton due to security concerns.

Campaigners took to the streets to protest plans by Labour to clamp down on the number of non-farmers using farmland to reduce their inheritance tax bill.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20 per cent – half the usual inheritance tax rate.

Other allowances could mean a couple who are married or in a civil partnership could pass on a farm worth as much as £3 million.

Any tax due can be paid over ten years.

Too dangerous to do surgeries in Clacton



But a large protest in London with TV cameras? He’s there



What. A.Cunt https://t.co/QVruHOXyi6 — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) November 19, 2024

Related: Clarkson fumes as he’s reminded of why he bought his farm