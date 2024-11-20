James O’Brien’s furious clash with a farmer’s son is being dubbed an “all-timer of an Accidental Partridge” in reference to the North Norfolk Radio parody show.

The LBC man went toe-to-toe with a man whose father will be impacted by moves by Labour to increase the amount of inheritance tax paid by farmers.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20 per cent – half the usual inheritance tax rate.

Other allowances could mean a couple who are married or in a civil partnership could pass on a farm worth as much as £3 million.

Any tax due can be paid over ten years.

But that was of no comfort to this caller, who fumed at O’Brien in this tense clip:

Related: Nigel Farage turns up to farmers’ rally and everyone says the same thing