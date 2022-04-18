Nigel Farage has been banned by an online retailer over his opposition to ‘Net Zero’ policies.

UKIP’s former leader was barred from EcoVibe’s website after calling for a referendum on the UK’s environmental targets.

The company which offers a wide range of plastic-free products has called for other businesses to follow suite.

The former Brexit Party leader announced his controversial campaign launch over social media last month, saying: “I am launching a new campaign to kill off Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda.”

His plans for another referendum vote have not been well received by some, including actor Hugh Grant who responded “go f**** yourself”.

EcoVibe aims to provide ecological alternatives to everyday essentials ranging from cleaning and personal care products to homeware and pet accessories.

Out of touch

Joseph Battle, co-founder and CEO of EcoVibe: “With his latest campaign, Farage has once again shown how massively out of touch he is with the general public calling for a referendum on the green agenda, policies that aim to protect all of our futures.

“We’re very passionate about making it easier for everyone to live more consciously so that together we can have a positive impact.

“It’s not about being perfect all the time, it’s about making small swaps where you can, and that’s where we can help.

“To attack the net zero targets and attempt to undermine the positive eco agenda is dangerous and irresponsible.

“As a business, it goes against everything we believe.

“As a team, we’re dedicated to providing quality products that don’t harm the environment; we’ve done the hard work and research so that consumers don’t have to. We are urging people to continue to do whatever they can to reduce their own impact on the environment and not entertain the clueless ramblings of Nigel Farage.”

The company has saved over 374 tonnes of plastic since it started in 2018 and supports 53 small UK businesses.

It has also protected 632 acres of Rainforest through its partnership with Rainforest Trust UK – every £1 saves six square metres of Rainforest.

Mr Farage has been contacted for comment.

