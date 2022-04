Always looking to turn a quick buck, Nigel Farage is at it again.

This time, the former Brexit Party leader is flogging tickets to see him live – for just £1.50 a pop.

In a show called ‘Farage At Large’ – hosted with GB News – the ex-UKIP chief will “debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q&A with the audience”.

Tickets to the show, which is taking place in Medway, Kent, include a free drink – so at least audience members can drown their sorrows.

Farage at Large: Live from Medway!



Join @Nigel_Farage as he takes his show on the road!



Find out more here: https://t.co/h0cfzE8SLY#FarageOnGBNews pic.twitter.com/ZoTMhuhdUj — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 17, 2022

It comes after Farage criticised the Navy’s involvement in bringing Channel migrants to shore on Friday as a “waste of time and resources”, claiming the vessels used are “too high” to take people on board so their role is limited to towing back empty dinghies.

More than 6,000 people have been brought ashore in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed 181 migrants crossed to the UK on six boats on Good Friday, with more expected during the good weather over the Easter weekend.

The Royal Navy took over “operational command” of handling migrants crossing the Channel on Thursday as part of a shake-up which will see the planned transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

A total of 651 people on 18 boats were rescued or intercepted on Wednesday April 13, making it the highest number in a day so far this year.

A further 562 arrived on Thursday on 14 boats, which brings the total for the year to 6,011 according to figures collected by the PA news agency.

A record 1,185 people made the crossing to the UK on November 11, 2021 – the highest recorded so far since the start of 2020.

In March this year, 3,066 people made the crossing.

This is nearly four times the amount recorded for the same month in 2021 (831) and more than 16 times the number in March 2020 (187).

It is also the fourth highest monthly total recorded since the start of 2020, behind July (3,510), September (4,652) and November (6,869) last year.

A total of 28,395 people made the crossing in 2021, compared with 8,417 in 2020.

