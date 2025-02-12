New Zealand is set to introduce a nationwide swipe-on-swipe-off public transport ticketing system.

The Motu Move national ticketing system is currently being trialled in Christchurch, before being introduced in Wellington in 2026.

The plan is for the system to be rolled out across the entire country soon after.

It is believed that when this does happen, New Zealand will be the first country in the world to have an integrated nationwide ticketing solution.

People will be able to use their debit card or other electronic payment to swipe on and off public transport around New Zealand. There will also be a cap on total weekly and daily fares, meaning people “will never pay more than a certain amount each day and week”, Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chairperson Thomas Nash said.

In a post on Blue Sky, he wrote: “Genuinely great news that NZ’s nationwide integrated public transport ticketing is finally going live this year!

“Think we are the first country to do a nationwide system like this. For Wellington – next year – it will also mean fare capping and free transfers between rail / bus within the same zone.”

Environment Canterbury councillor Joe Davies said the trial in Christchurch, which started on the airport bus in December had been a success with people finding it good to use, the Post reports.

The system had been particularly helpful for international visitors who could get straight off a plane and onto a bus using their bank card, he said.

