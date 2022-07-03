British sun-seekers making their way to Spain this summer have been warned about a new set of smoking fines introduced for a number of popular beaches across the country – which could see offenders fined anywhere between £30 to £1,700.

New smoking fines come into effect

The ‘smoke-free’ initiative looks to OUTLAW the use of ciggies on the seafront. Barcelona became the latest location to introduce this legislation, after the Spanish Parliament gave every municipality the right to impose maximum penalties above four-figures.

Barcelona’s City Council issued a statement this week, explaining that the move will now rid their golden sands of ‘smoke and cigarette butts’. Those who contravene the rules in Catalonia will face a smaller fine, but the rules vary across the country

Officials in Barcelona say the ban is based on ‘environmental protection’, and ‘the right of citizens to enjoy a clean public space‘.

The beaches of Santa Ponsa, La Romana (Paguera) and Carregador (Palmanova) in Majorca will no longer allow tourists to light-up.

The Balearic and the Canary Islands, Andalusia, Galicia and Valencia also have partial or total bans of smoking on their beaches.

Spanish beaches ‘drawing a line in the sand’

The latest legislation follows something of a crackdown on bad behaviour in Spain. Already this year, a number of all-inclusive resorts introduced limits on how much guests could drink. Some resorts have also imposed bans on football shirts and swimwear in restaurants.

Barcelona could also end up expanding its smoking fines BEYOND the city centre beaches…