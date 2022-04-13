Chris Mason has been announced as the BBC’s new political editor.
He takes over from Laura Kuenssberg, who moves to Andrew Marr’s former Sunday morning politics show.
“The BBC is delighted to announce Chris Mason has been appointed as its new Political Editor.
“Chris takes up the role during a remarkable time in politics and will bring his unique style of broadcasting to the biggest job in journalism,” the national broadcaster said in a statement.
Mason says it’s a “tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.”
More to follow