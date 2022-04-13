Mason says it’s a “tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.”

“Chris takes up the role during a remarkable time in politics and will bring his unique style of broadcasting to the biggest job in journalism,” the national broadcaster said in a statement.

“The BBC is delighted to announce Chris Mason has been appointed as its new Political Editor.

Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC

He takes over from Laura Kuenssberg, who moves to Andrew Marr’s former Sunday morning politics show.

Chris Mason has been announced as the BBC’s new political editor.

