Rupert Murdoch’s News UK offered tens of thousands of pounds to the parents who made allegations about Huw Edwards for an interview on TalkTV, it has been revealed.

The BBC‘s director-general Tim Davie is set to be questioned in Parliament about the corporation’s leadership following the Edwards furore, as the broadcaster’s long-time colleague Jon Sopel said Edwards was “very angry” about the coverage the story has been given.

Davie, acting chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens and policy director Clare Sumner will appear before the Lords Communications Committee on Tuesday.

It comes as pressure mounts on The Sun over its reporting of the story, with campaign group Hacked Off taking aim at the tabloid for suggesting it did not suggest illegality at the start.

It has also come to light that an interview with parents who made the allegations has been recorded and is being edited for broadcast on TalkTV, the sister station of the Sun.

Sources said the parents have been offered a significant sum for this.

The parents claimed their 20-year-old child was taken advantage of by Edwards, 61, who they alleged paid the young person £35,000 in return for explicit pictures.

The police have concluded Edwards has no criminal case to answer but an internal BBC inquiry is investigating the allegations and separate claims against the News at Ten host.

