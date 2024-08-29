Drinkers have reacted with joy at the news that Nigel Farage may never be seen in a pub again if Labour clamps down on outdoor smoking.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.

Industry leaders have warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars.

According to leaked proposals seen by The Sun newspaper, the Government is set to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

The indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.

Writing in The Telegraph, Reform UK leader Farage has reacted with dismay to the prospect of pubs becoming entirely smoke-free zones.

He pledged to never go to the pub again if outdoor smoking is banned, in comments that have been warmly welcomed by social media users:

I’m a smoker…



Farage-free pubs are a brilliant idea!



Bring on the ban! pic.twitter.com/493lVOF6ev — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 29, 2024

So remind us of the downside again pic.twitter.com/LIFi16y7PK — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 29, 2024

