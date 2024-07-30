Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash near Killucan in County Westmeath.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Midlands 103fm, Acting Chief Fire Officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said that there have been ‘a number of casualties’ involved in the incident’.

Hunt told a radio station, via Sky News: “We understand that it’s an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath.”

He continued: “All the principal response agencies are mobilising to the scene: An Garda Siochana, the ambulance service and ourselves.

“What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but again, we cannot at this stage confirm the number.”

In a statement to JOE on Tuesday afternoon, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a helicopter at a location near Killucan, Co. Westmeath which occurred at approximately 3:30pm.”

They added that this is a live and ongoing operation.

The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan Co. Westmeath this afternoon. The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available. — AAIU IRELAND (@aaiu_ireland) July 30, 2024

The Air Accident Investigation Unit of Ireland, part of the Department of Transport, also released a statement, posting on X: “The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan Co. Westmeath this afternoon.

“The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time.

“Further updates will be provided when available.”

You may also like: Flashback: to when the actor who voiced Gollum read Trump tweets on the Late Show