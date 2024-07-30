Flashbacks to the moment Andy Serkis, who voiced Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films, read out tweets sent by Donald Trump on the Late Show have resurfaced as the race to the White House heats up.

Vice president Kamala Harris has told Republicans to “bring it on” in what she described as a “fight for our most fundamental freedoms” as she spoke to the American Federation of Teachers this week.

It was her latest stop in her whirlwind debut as the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee after President Joe Biden abruptly dropped his bid for a second term at the beginning of the week.

Ms Harris praised unions as the foundation of the middle class, and she criticised Republicans for their views on gun control and public education.

“They have the nerve to tell teachers to strap on a gun in the classroom while they refuse to pass common sense gun safety laws,” she said.

Ms Harris added that “we want to ban assault weapons, and they want to ban books”.

Trump went on the offensive at a rally on Wednesday in North Carolina, calling Ms Harris a “real liberal” who is “much worse” than Mr Biden.

But it is clear that his campaign to return to the White House has hit a major stumbling block after Biden withdrew from the race.

Footage of Serkis doing a dramatic reading of Trump’s tweets has been circulating on social media in the past few days.

Here’s the glorious clip in full:

Start the week with Andy Serkis, the voice of Gollum, reading some Trump tweets as Gollum 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NF7dNwVdCt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 29, 2024

