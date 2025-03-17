The British public have been warned that they will be conscripted if war breaks out with Russia.

Mike Martin, an Afghanistan Veteran and the Lib Dem MP for Tunbridge Wells gave a stark warning to Brits, telling the Express: “There’s a significant chance that it [war with Russia] might happen so we must be prepared.

“Obviously, if we get involved in a general war with Russia, we’ll be conscripting the population – there’s no question about that.

“Being prepared generates deterrence, which decreases the likelihood [of war]. The whole point about building the military up is it decreases the likelihood of this happening.

“I think that’s an important caveat. I’ve fought in wars, I’m not a warmonger. But I recognise that you’ve got to [pursue] peace through strength.”

Martin, who served multiple tours in Helmand Province, said that the UK could avoid a full-blown war with Russia.

He said: “[It is] quite unlikely that we get to that situation of sort of generalised war. I think you can see a space in between here and there, where we are increasing the size of the military quite rapidly.”

The UK armed forces has about 138,000 personnel at present with approximately 75,000 of those enlisted in the British Army.

Former British Army officer and Tory MP for Bournemouth East, Tobias Ellwood called on the Government to reintroduce compulsory national service in order to boost the UK’s military capability.

However, so far the British government has said they have no plans to introduce conscription.

Ellwood said: “Of course we need to bolster land, air, and sea but there needs to be greater resilience and readiness from a British perspective to deter.”

There is growing concern across Europe after the US’s stance changed under the leadership of Donald Trump, seemingly offering more favourable terms to Russia in a peace deal with Ukraine.

However, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has moved to increase spending amid uncertainty as to whether the US would step in to assist allies in Europe should Russia make a move.

Mr Starmer has continued to amass allies across the continent as well as in Canada to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

