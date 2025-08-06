Britain’s largest electrical retailer, Currys, is warning the public to avoid using their mobile phones near pavement edges, following a sharp rise in thefts across London.

On Wednesday, the company launched a new awareness campaign titled “Mind the Grab”, featuring bold purple lines and signage installed along Oxford Street. The initiative aims to draw attention to the growing threat of moped-assisted phone snatchings.

The campaign is designed to alert pedestrians and shoppers to the risks posed by thieves who target unsuspecting victims from mopeds or e-bikes, often snatching devices directly from their hands in crowded areas.

As part of the effort, Currys is also trialling a new training program for store staff. The scheme will equip employees to support victims — from helping them contact loved ones and report the theft to the police, to cancelling bank cards and arranging safe transport home.

The warning follows newly released Freedom of Information data, which shows a phone was stolen every 15 minutes in Westminster last year — amounting to 94 thefts a day and over 34,000 in total.

“Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device – it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives,” said Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Currys.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to draw the line on phone theft – that’s why we’ve launched the Mind the Grab campaign: a bold pavement marking we believe can make a real difference by encouraging people to step back from the kerb.”

“This trial aims to raise awareness and encourage behaviour changes to help people feel safer. And if the worst happens, we’re here to help. Our Oxford Street store colleagues will support victims – from calling loved ones and the police, to cancelling cards and helping them get home safely. Because practical, human support in those moments really matters.”

Superintendent Natasha Evans, the Met’s local policing lead for Westminster, said: “Officers are relentlessly pursuing criminal gangs intent on committing robbery and phone theft. We have increased patrols in hotspot areas to identify and deter perpetrators – and robbery has reduced by 20 per cent in the West End since April.

“We are putting extra officers into central London to help drive forward our focus on reducing crime and bringing offenders to justice. We’re also working closely with businesses in the area and support the campaign by Currys to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.”

The initiative has been supported by Westminster Council, with deputy leader Aicha Less saying: ““As part of our ongoing efforts to keep residents and visitors safe, we are pleased to support Currys’ innovative approach to reducing phone theft.

“This campaign is a great example of how we are working with partners to raise awareness about phone thefts and promote simple measures to stay safe in public spaces, such as keeping valuables out of sight and planning routes home in advance.

“Working closely with the Met and other partners in the Safer Westminster Partnership, we are committed to identifying the key crime and disorder issues facing our city and making the West End a safer place for visitors, residents and businesses.”

Kate Johnston, Director of Business & Fundraising at the independent UK charity Crimestoppers, which is also backing the initiative, said: “Mobile phone theft is not just a statistic—it’s a crime that leaves people feeling vulnerable and shaken. At Crimestoppers, our mission is to help make communities safer, and tackling the surge in phone theft is a crucial part of that work.

“Innovative approaches like Currys ‘Mind the Grab’ campaign, which uses clear visual cues such as the purple line to remind people to step back from the kerb and keep their phones out of sight, show how simple, well-designed interventions can raise awareness and change behaviour to reduce crime.”

“Prevention is only part of the solution. If you see suspicious behaviour or witness a theft, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers. Your information, no matter how small, could help prevent further crimes and keep our streets safer for everyone. Together, by staying vigilant, adopting these simple safety habits, and sharing what we know, we can make a real difference.”