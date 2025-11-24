You can now log into Jeffrey Epstein’s ’email’ and explore thousands of emails and communications sent to him and by him.

It’s one of the most talked-about subjects in recent weeks, the Epstein Files.

When news broke that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee had released more than 23,000 files from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, the world went into a frenzy hoping to get to the bottom of the murky world surrounding the disgraced financier.

Trump swiftly changed his tune and called for the release of all the files, and now many of the documents have been made public through the most 2025 way possible, Jmail.

The Gmail replica features thousands of emails sent from or to Epstein that were released in the Epstein files.

The mirror programme shows emails concerning all sorts of topics of discussion, from spam mail to shady talk of Epstein’s dealings.

Many famous names are mentioned in the emails such as David Beckham, Adele, Gordon Brown and Lionel Messi, however, this does not implicate any wrongdoing and these names are purely mentioned in a conversational manner.

One of the most interesting aspects of Jmail is that you can see the context of these names being mentioned in full for example discussing famous names in a forwarded email titled ‘Oscar Diary’.

The site was created by Riley Walz and Luke Igel.

Igel told Wired that the Gmail replica was put together in a single night using an AI coding tool named Cursor.

We cloned Gmail, except you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails pic.twitter.com/6KsBY8kh3p — Riley Walz (@rtwlz) November 21, 2025

Walz revealed Jmail in an X post, writing, “We cloned Gmail, except you’re logged in as Epstein and can see his emails.”

The site is formatted just like a real Gmail inbox, and features a sidebar titled ‘People’ where you can see some of Epstein’s more notable and frequent contacts.

These include the likes of fellow disgraced associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Michael Wolff and Larry Summers as well as famed American professor and linguist Noam Chomsky.

Once again, many of these contacts were purely just people who communicated with Epstein and does not imply any wrongdoing.

You can view the site for yourself here.