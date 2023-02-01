Unearthed footage of Jonathan Gullis has shown him savaging one of the key Tory supporter bases.

The MP for Stoke-on-Trent North found himself in the news once again last week for all the wrong reasons after he said missing migrant children feared to have been snatched by criminals “shouldn’t have come here illegally”.

Gullis was branded a ‘pound shop Farage’ over the comments and was accused of using “dehumanising language toward asylum seekers”.

Sue Perkins added that he was “monstrous”, while Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said it was a “new low for the Tory Party”.

Footage released on the back of the comments suggests he could also be in trouble from within his own party too.

A video shot during his days as a teacher shows him mocking trust fund parents, many of whom bankroll the Tory Party.

Watch the unearthed clip below:

Here's a YouTube clip of him during his time as a teacher for my old secondary school. This was after I'd left to join the sixth form, but his views weren't concealed in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/mdmddrtPtN — Emily Appleby (@emapples) January 27, 2023

Related: UK and EU ‘strike customs deal’ in protocol breakthrough