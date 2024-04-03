Security officers had to be alerted after Michael Gove was spotted wandering on his neighbour’s roof after getting lost.
The Cabinet minister is currently occupying One Carlton Gardens, a residence usually reserved for the Foreign Secretary, following his separation from Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.
The £25 million mansion is a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace and backs onto the Institute for Government, which has views out over the Mall.
A source close to Gove said he went up onto the roof with his family over a year ago and accidentally strayed onto the wrong section.
“He is grateful to the IFG security team for their vigilance,” the source added.
Reaction to the story, first published in the Mirror, has been quick to flood in on social media.
“Must have been looking for Brexit benefits”, was a common trope, while others raised questions over how he landed a £25 million London mansion in the first place.
Tim Walker added: “The great irony of the levelling up secretary insisting on staying on in a £25million mansion under the bitter end.”
And a fourth person said: “I’ve also put in a complaint about Michael Gove. He wasn’t on my roof. Just felt someone should complain about Michael Gove.”
