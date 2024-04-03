Security officers had to be alerted after Michael Gove was spotted wandering on his neighbour’s roof after getting lost.

The Cabinet minister is currently occupying One Carlton Gardens, a residence usually reserved for the Foreign Secretary, following his separation from Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

The £25 million mansion is a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace and backs onto the Institute for Government, which has views out over the Mall.

A source close to Gove said he went up onto the roof with his family over a year ago and accidentally strayed onto the wrong section.

“He is grateful to the IFG security team for their vigilance,” the source added.

🚨 NEW: Michael Gove's neighbours have complained after he climbed onto their roof



Gove claimed he got lost



[@DailyMirror] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 2, 2024

Reaction to the story, first published in the Mirror, has been quick to flood in on social media.

“Must have been looking for Brexit benefits”, was a common trope, while others raised questions over how he landed a £25 million London mansion in the first place.

Tim Walker added: “The great irony of the levelling up secretary insisting on staying on in a £25million mansion under the bitter end.”

And a fourth person said: “I’ve also put in a complaint about Michael Gove. He wasn’t on my roof. Just felt someone should complain about Michael Gove.”

