A Conservative MP has called on the prime minister to appoint a ‘minister for flags’ in the latest sign that the party has completely lost its mind.

With child poverty rates spiralling, the MP for Crawley, Henry Smith, has looked to address the matters that really matter to the country – no mention yet of a minister for scones – and floated the possibility of a Government minister who is solely responsible for national symbols.

“It wouldn’t cost any more, it would just fix a point of responsibility in Government to make sure that our national symbols are protected,” he told GB News.

“So many of our symbols are now under actual deliberate attack by those who are interested in pursuing the culture wars, trying to cancel what it is to be British, and all of the great things that we have done.”

Fellow Tory MP Esther McVey, who is Rishi Sunak’s ‘common sense’ minister, posted an image of the Union flag on social media and wrote: “I’m proud of our national flag – can everyone leave it alone & keep it just as it is.

“British Airways tried to change it many years ago – what a massive mistake that was just as it is now with our British Olympic Association trying to tamper with it.”

An Express poll needs more input (it's attached to an article about the need to "protect our flag").



Link below goes straight to the poll. Ignore the request for an email address.https://t.co/r0JWvsaC2D pic.twitter.com/mkWCA9mFdP — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 3, 2024

Nigel Farage has also waded into the row over Team GB merchandise by claiming changes to the Union flag are aimed at making Britons feel “ashamed of who we are”.

Thankfully, there are enough people on social media old enough to remember when the party he was once the leader of thought nothing of turning it purple.

So, there you go!

Yeah people really shouldn’t muck about with flags should they… pic.twitter.com/K8XO9dPdcQ — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 1, 2024

