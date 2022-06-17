Suella Braverman appeared on Robert Person’s show and made some pretty bizarre comments.
She claimed that the Northern Irish economy is struggling. It is actually the second-best performing in the UK behind London.
Then she called Peston a ‘remaniac.’
If that wasn’t enough she explained why the government was breaking the law.
She is the attorney general…
So step forward Rosie Holt to parody this. I didn’t think it was possible as it was already a total farce.
But as ever I was wrong and Rosie nailed it.
LOTS of people loved it
As usual, some people don’t get it…
