Suella Braverman appeared on Robert Person’s show and made some pretty bizarre comments.

She claimed that the Northern Irish economy is struggling. It is actually the second-best performing in the UK behind London.

Then she called Peston a ‘remaniac.’

If that wasn’t enough she explained why the government was breaking the law.

She is the attorney general…

Watch

“The Northern Irish economy is lagging behind the rest of the United Kingdom” says Suella Braverman.



Actually, data consistently show that NI growth is now doing far better than all other UK regions except London – widely attributed to the Protocol. pic.twitter.com/RaZly12Nj4 — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) June 16, 2022

So step forward Rosie Holt to parody this. I didn’t think it was possible as it was already a total farce.

But as ever I was wrong and Rosie nailed it.

Watch and enjoy!

Watch

Wow. MP talking about the Northern Irish Protocol says “she doesn’t deal in facts” pic.twitter.com/QjtjpX9zSS — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 16, 2022

Love the stealing analogy to explain government policy on Northern Ireland. 🤣🤣🤣 Brutal and brilliant stuff from @RosieisaHolt #Satire https://t.co/YFElygPdiW — Paul Zarb 💙🇪🇺🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Zarbio) June 17, 2022

LOTS of people loved it

Too too close to reality… 😳 https://t.co/hnupcuPYis — ItsaGoinWrang #ScottishIndependence (@itsagoinwrang) June 17, 2022

As brilliant as ever. This could really be Suella Braverman. https://t.co/Pnms3Ce5Vd — Janey 💙🇪🇺🇪🇦😷🇵🇸 (@jetd10_janey) June 17, 2022

As usual, some people don’t get it…

