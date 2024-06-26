A prominent US media brand has laid bare the harsh realities facing post-Brexit Britain in a scathing critique, highlighting the devastating consequences of political decisions made over the past decade.

The assessment paints a grim picture of a nation grappling with the aftermath of austerity and Brexit, underlining the political motivations that have driven the country to its current state.

James Robins pointed to the political callousness of the 2010-15 coalition government, saying it “did not need to happen that way”.

“Austerity was never the hard logic of dutiful caretakers; it was a political calculation to rescue rich friends and dump the burdensome price on those least able to endure the cost,” the analysis states.

Economic and Social Decline

The report highlights several distressing signs of economic and social decline:

Public Services and Infrastructure : “There is mold in the walls and shit in the rivers, posh butter in the supermarkets has anti-theft tags stuck to it, the trains run on schedule about half the time,” it observes, illustrating the decay in public services and infrastructure.

: “There is mold in the walls and shit in the rivers, posh butter in the supermarkets has anti-theft tags stuck to it, the trains run on schedule about half the time,” it observes, illustrating the decay in public services and infrastructure. Cost of Living : “The average pub-poured pint of lager—the blood of the nation—is nearing the criminal price of 5 pounds ($6.34),” pointing to the skyrocketing cost of living.

: “The average pub-poured pint of lager—the blood of the nation—is nearing the criminal price of 5 pounds ($6.34),” pointing to the skyrocketing cost of living. Election Announcement : On May 22, a new general election was announced by a prime minister “richer than the king,” highlighting the stark inequality in the country.

: On May 22, a new general election was announced by a prime minister “richer than the king,” highlighting the stark inequality in the country. Wage Stagnation and Housing Crisis: “Wage growth is at its lowest level since the Napoleonic Wars,” the analysis notes. The rental market is described as “stratospherically inflated,” with rent consuming about half of an average salary in London. Chain stores on British high streets close at a rate of 14 per day, leaving shopping areas desolate and contributing to the homelessness crisis.

NHS and Public Health

On the NHS, the report states that “the precious marvel that is the National Health Service is cracking at the seams,” noting that waiting lists could take 685 years to clear at the current rate.

The union for junior doctors has organized 10 strikes in the past year, fighting for a pay deal that only matches inflation. The city of Birmingham has declared bankruptcy, with more cities expected to follow.

The Legacy of Austerity and Brexit

The decision to leave the EU, meanwhile, is seen as an attempt to escape the harshness of austerity.

“Brexit was a retreat from hunger into myth: an embrace of antique fables about British pluck and derring-do,” the analysis contends. This romanticized vision of the past, embodied by the myth of Churchillian resilience, masked the deeper economic struggles facing the nation.

The portrayal of Brexit Britain is a stark reminder of the profound impact of political decisions on a nation’s well-being. As Britain faces a new general election, the critique serves as a sobering reflection on the past decade’s policies and their lasting effects on the country.

