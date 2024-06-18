Britain’s national newspapers went into full panic mode as the prospect of a Labour government looks more certain than ever.
The Daily Mail leads on an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he warns Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to lower the voting age to 16 in order to “entrench his power”.
There are more Conservative warnings in The Times as senior figures urge voters to back the party to prevent a “generation under Labour”, while the Daily Express hears from HSBC experts about fears over Labour’s plan to lift wages.
The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to the electoral threat of Reform, saying former prime minister Boris Johnson will write to voters about the risk of splitting the vote allowing Labour into a lengthy spell in power.
While The Daily Star, oh The Daily Star, concentrates on the manifesto of Count Binface, who it calls the “most sane politician in UK”.
