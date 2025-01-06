Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has just 12 months left in the job, if a poll published on the front page of the Daily Mail is to be believed.

After securing a landslide victory in the July general election, it appears that the MP for Holborn and St Pancras is facing a ticking timebomb as voters vent their fury over issues such as migration, winter fuel payments and the inheritance tax.

A survey published in the leading right-wing newspaper “predicts” that Starmer will be “out of No10 in a year”, with Nigel Farage being touted as a likely successor to the embattled Labour leader.

But as a few people have pointed out on social media, the figures are slightly shaky.

A third of Brits polled in the ‘state of the nation’ survey say they expect the Labour leader to last another year at most, which means two-thirds think differently.

And as for Farage taking the keys to Number 10, only one in five voters think that is a possibility – suggesting four in five, aka the vast majority, think that is an absurd notion.

This has to be the most dishonest reporting of an opinion poll I've ever seen



The survey actually found that over two thirds of voters *do not* think Starmer will be out of No 10 within a year. pic.twitter.com/TxzobCwnhu — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 5, 2025

That is quite some headline @MailOnline…..



Does the poll “predict” that Starmer will be out of No 10 within a year?



I’m sure you know the answer already, but indulge me while a do a small 🧵looking at what the poll ACTUALLY shows!



1/17 pic.twitter.com/P2Xa9Cg8LD — Emma 💛💙🇩🇰🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MonkEmma) January 5, 2025

Shock poll reveals

* over 2/3rds of voters don’t think Starmer will be out of No 10 in a year

* 4 out of 5 voters don’t think Farage will be the next PM



Classic Mail spin https://t.co/nqlyIBhNyI — Anna Soubry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺🖤🤍 (@Anna_Soubry) January 4, 2025

Related: Profits at GB News’ owner’s hedge fund fall off a cliff