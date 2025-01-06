Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has just 12 months left in the job, if a poll published on the front page of the Daily Mail is to be believed.
After securing a landslide victory in the July general election, it appears that the MP for Holborn and St Pancras is facing a ticking timebomb as voters vent their fury over issues such as migration, winter fuel payments and the inheritance tax.
A survey published in the leading right-wing newspaper “predicts” that Starmer will be “out of No10 in a year”, with Nigel Farage being touted as a likely successor to the embattled Labour leader.
But as a few people have pointed out on social media, the figures are slightly shaky.
A third of Brits polled in the ‘state of the nation’ survey say they expect the Labour leader to last another year at most, which means two-thirds think differently.
And as for Farage taking the keys to Number 10, only one in five voters think that is a possibility – suggesting four in five, aka the vast majority, think that is an absurd notion.
