A parody police account was temporarily suspended on X after riling supporters of the man who owns the platform, Elon Musk.

Despite showcasing the cast of Hot Fuzz in their bio and claiming to be England’s smallest “Police Farce”, it turns out Sandford Police convinced enough right-wingers that they were the real deal over the weekend.

After responding to an appeal to arrest Musk, the account became the target of some pent-up social media rage as Muskites jumped to the Tesla man’s defence.

“Run out of arresting old people for their social media posts?”, one person posted, while another said: “Typical of tyrannical state force”.

A third posted from outside the UK: “Why wold anyone go to your slum ridden hole you call a country. It won’t be long and you’ll be building the London wall to keep people from leaving.”

Snowflakes, eh!

The highly amusing parody account ‘Sandford Police’ really reeled in some gullible whoppers yesterday 🤣



Unfortunately because their tweet was about Elon,

They have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/yRbAdb9GG0 — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) January 4, 2025

