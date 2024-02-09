The prime minister will step in for Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on the uber-impartial GB News next week to field questions from voters.
In a development that would make a North Korean dictator blush, the PM will head to the North East of England for a show that is being billed as “the start of the election campaign”.
Rishi Sunak has said that the UK public will head to the polls this year, with bookies tipping an October date which would allow the prime minister to swerve another humiliating party conference season.
And he will be kicking off his campaign, or so they say, with a GB News takeover.
Reaction to the announcement has been quick to flood in on social media, with several people left aghast by the PM’s move.
Here’s a taste of what people have had to say:
Related: Backbone delivered to Sir Keir Starmer following green U-turn