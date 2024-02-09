The prime minister will step in for Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on the uber-impartial GB News next week to field questions from voters.

In a development that would make a North Korean dictator blush, the PM will head to the North East of England for a show that is being billed as “the start of the election campaign”.

Rishi Sunak has said that the UK public will head to the polls this year, with bookies tipping an October date which would allow the prime minister to swerve another humiliating party conference season.

And he will be kicking off his campaign, or so they say, with a GB News takeover.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will be filling in for me on State of the Nation. https://t.co/qTj78VA1Rg — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 8, 2024

GB News have an exciting announcement about Rishi Sunak. The clues are there…… Robot Rishi has malfunctioned. pic.twitter.com/Svcy84W20v — MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) February 5, 2024

Next week Rishi Sunak will take part in an hour long Q&A with voters from across the UK for "GB News People's Forum: The Prime Minister".



Register your interest now for the chance to be part of the studio audience.https://t.co/gYo7c5fUBy pic.twitter.com/dyT1wrPip2 — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 5, 2024

Reaction to the announcement has been quick to flood in on social media, with several people left aghast by the PM’s move.

Here’s a taste of what people have had to say:

Instead of being Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is going to be presenting on GB News.



This is supposed to be illegal, it should be illegal, but the PM of the UK will be working for a New Zealand Billionaire.



Who next Rupert Murdoch? pic.twitter.com/rTikI9u8X4 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 8, 2024

Strongly suspect Sunak presenting on GB News won’t be the PR coup he hopes it will be. — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 8, 2024

Sunak is going to cover Rees.

– Mogg's on GB News. Good job we have watchdogs to prevent things like this. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) February 8, 2024

Yes. All Complain to @Ofcom about Rishi Sunak Presenting on GB News.

One day the penny will drop, that Ofcom is not fit for purpose, & exists to make sure your anger is always diverted to them, so they can put it straight in the Trash. — Mikey Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) February 8, 2024

