October to December this year is the most likely period in which the next general election will be held, according to the bookmakers.

The odds for this have shortened to 1/3 following Rishi Sunak’s announcement given the recent speculation around a May election, with the Prime Minister stating that it is unlikely.

The next general election to be held in between April and June is priced at 4/1, with July to September 5/1, and 2025 or Later at 14/1.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent announcement has left the general public talking about when the next general election will take place, and we have it at 1/3 to take place at the business end of the year between October and December.”

“There has been much speculation around a May election over one later in the year and Sunak’s comments have been met with resistance from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and head of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, who would both side with the former plan.

“In a tumultuous political setting, this announcement from Sunak seems to have ruffled a few feathers so only time will tell when he gives the green light for the next general election.”

When will the Next General Election take place?

October – December 2024 1/3 April – June 2024 4/1 July – September 2024 5/1 2025 or Later 14/1 January – March 2024 50/1

