The Daily Mail is offering its readers tips on how to escape paying taxes in the UK ahead of next month’s budget.

Despite claiming to be on the side of the NHS and other vital services which faced being run into the ground under consecutive Conservative administrations, the newspapers is now issuing guidance on how to up sticks and leave Britain to avoid a so-called tax raid by Labour, which is pledging to place the health service at the heart of its next budget.

Advice published in this weekend’s newspaper points to issues with “crumbling public services” before taking aim at the government’s bid to bolster the public purse.

“Labour is already considering ending the 225-year-old non-dom tax concession that allows wealthy people whose main home is overseas to live in the UK and not pay tax on their foreign income”, the newspaper states.

“And capital gains, inheritances and pensions are tipped as prime targets for tax rises in next month’s Budget.”

What a fine patriotic paper the Mail on Sunday is. pic.twitter.com/gwCUQ03WL1 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 29, 2024

Noting that members of the “squeezed middle” are feeling like the UK is becoming a “significantly less attractive place to live”, the Mail have outlined a number of alternatives that might make for more comfortable living arrangements.

Dubai, notably, where there is no income tax, comes out at the top of their list, alongside the British Virgin Islands, Jersey and Gibraltar.

One couple who moved to the Middle East from Suffolk say they sold up when they saw a Labour government was on the horizon.

“The policies and tax regime do not advocate for doing better in life. The VAT policy on private schools is the final straw. Yet again, those that make sacrifices to better the chances of their children are being victimised.”

