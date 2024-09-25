Michael Gove has been appointed as the editor of The Spectator, it was revealed today (25/9).

The former longstanding Cabinet minister has been handed the position after billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Marshall bought the magazine via his company Old Queen Street Ventures (OQS).

Marshall also owns UnHerd and GB News, making him one of the most powerful right-wing political figures in the UK.

Gove will follow in the footsteps of George Osborne in taking up an influential editorship role after the ex-chancellor took the top job at the Evening Standard in 2017.

Announcing the appointment, Freddie Sayers, chief executive of OQS, said: “Alongside his political and journalistic nous, Michael brings a love of books, philosophy, art, opera — and a mischievous sense of humour.

“He is perfectly suited to this role, and I can’t wait to work together to bring The Spectator to new audiences.”

Gove, who served in the successive governments of Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, will take up his new role at the start of October.

He served in a variety of Cabinet positions from 2010 until July, when the Conservative Party suffered its worst election defeat for nearly two centuries.

The Tories lost power after 14 years, with the Labour Party taking the reins.

