Martin Lewis has bagged another presenting gig after impressing fans with his hosting abilities on This Morning.

The Money Saving Expert joined Josie Gibson to co-present the show throughout March and was a big hit with those tuning into the daytime show.

And now after impressing fans – and it seems TV execs – Martin has landed another gig.

He’ll host the BBC’s hit satire programme Have I Got News For You this month, which returned with a bang last week.

After revealing he’s been a fan of the show since a teenager, Martin will be in the hot seat on Friday, April 26th at 9pm on BBC One.

Speaking about the guest role, he said: “I’ve been a fan of the show since it started, just after I left school, but can’t pretend there isn’t a tinge of terror mixed in with excitement at the thought of presenting it, especially trying to keep Paul and Ian in line.

“I may have to resort to threatening to destroy their credit scores.”

We’ll be looking forward to this one!

Related: William Wragg accidentally lets office Wifi password slip during photoshoot