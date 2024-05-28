Former BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been tipped to host the channel’s coverage of the general election on 4th July, according to the bookies.

Kuenssberg has entered the market as the 6/5 favourite to assume the position as lead presenter following several years’ experience as the host of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning politics show when replacing Andrew Marr in early 2022.

The only male in the top five in the betting, Clive Myrie, sits slightly adrift of Kuenssberg at 7/4, with presenters Sophie Raworth (11/2), Jo Coburn (6/1) and Fiona Bruce (7/1) following at the top of the market.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “As we approach the general election sooner than we’d initially thought, speculation around who’ll be the BBC’s lead presenter when covering all of the action on July 4th has begun.

“The current market leader at 6/5 is the BBC’s former political editor Laura Kuenssberg – who has hosted the BBC’s weekend politics show for the last couple of years – it’s no surprise that punters think she’s the ideal candidate for hosting duties after she hosted the Local Election results coverage.

“Clive Myrie, one of the BBC’s most highly rated news presenters, is second in the betting at 7/4, with presenters Sophie Raworth (11/2), Jo Coburn (6/1) and Fiona Bruce (7/1) filling the final spots in the top five of the market.”

Odds on who will host the BBC’s General Election coverage

Laura Kuenssberg 6/5 Clive Myrie 7/4 Sophie Raworth 11/2 Jo Coburn 6/1 Fiona Bruce 7/1 Victoria Derbyshire 10/1 David Dimbleby 12/1 Jeremy Vine 16/1 BAR 20/1

