Marina Purkiss has brutally summed up 14 years of Tory government in three short minutes as the nation heads for a general election in July.

The Conservatives have primed their gaze on Gen Z as they seek to woo the only demographic still willing to vote for them by pandering to their ill-conceived beliefs about the ‘workshy’ youth.

Rishi Sunak doubled down on his “bold” plan to bring back a form of compulsory national service amid a ministerial backlash and Tory confusion about the policy.

The Prime Minister said the policy, which will see 18-year-olds forced to either sign up to the military or cyber defence force or undertake community volunteering work, would make society “more cohesive” and strengthen the UK’s defence.

But a serving minister complained he was not consulted on the £2.5 billion policy and senior Tories faced questions over whether parents would be liable for fines if their adult children refused to take part.

Commenting on the party’s record in government, Purkiss gave a rather dismal overview during an interview with TLE.

Here’s what she had to say:

