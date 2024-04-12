Ian Hislop has opened up about the harassment tactics Piers Morgan deployed as editor of the Daily Mirror, including stationing photographers outside his house and offering money for “dirt” on him.

Hislop nailed Morgan on a number of scandals over the years, including the time he bought £67,000-worth of shares in a company that his newspaper went on to tip as an investment opportunity.

According to court reports at the time, Morgan would use City Slickers columnists to buy the shares they were tipping, in breach of market regulations.

James Hipwell told London’s Southwark Crown Court that he made “no secret” he was purchasing holdings he then backed in the paper.

“He said if we were in the business of tipping shares he was happy for us to trade and even used the analogy along the lines of you would not learn to drive from somebody who had never been in a car. You would not learn from a manual.”

Private Eye reports on the matter resulted in Morgan badgering Hislop in the most extreme ways, as this rather bizarre clip outlines:

