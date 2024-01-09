Former MP and criminal barrister Anna Soubry is among people condemning an article published by The Sun’s political editor, Harry Cole.

The redtop hack claimed Sir Keir Starmer, a former barrister, “saved” a Jamaican who stabbed a 9-month-old baby pro bono, listing a number of other heinous crimes worked on by the Labour leader during his time in law.

But readers were quick to add vital missing context to the article using X’s new community note function, which has been designed to help stop the spread of misinformation.

Starmer actually took these cases on as pro-bono cases to oppose the death penalty in the Caribbean, not to “save” those facing charges, something he was recognised and rewarded for at the time.

They were 'saved' from the death penalty, which even The Sun says it opposes here. They were still imprisoned for murder https://t.co/CHp3EpceG1 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 9, 2024

Responding to the post, award-winning author The Secret Barrister pointed out that lawyers represent people who do bad things all the time – “That’s the rule of law. That is civilisation.”

While another person pointed out that if he is going to call out every single barrister who has ever represented a defendant then he might as well start with those that represented the Sun group of newspapers during the phone hacking trials.

Matthew Stadlen, meanwhile, reposted a tweet suggesting that Cole is likely to post more attacks on Starmer as he goes into bat for the Conservatives ahead of the next election.

Remember that the likes of the Sun’s Harry Cole will do a very great deal of heavy lifting to keep the Tories in power as the election draws near. The attacks on Starmer and Labour more generally will come thick and fast. Don’t be taken in. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 5, 2024

Shame on you @MrHarryCole – you’re better than this #GutterPolitics @Keir_Starmer worked for nothing to represent people facing the death penalty & was recognised for his service to justice. https://t.co/KpA44PfqOZ — Anna Soubry 🖤🤍🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@Anna_Soubry) January 9, 2024

