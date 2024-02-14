Politics blog Guido is facing racism accusations after it accused the Labour Party of seeking “unsophisticated Muslim community support” in a post on X.

A leaked recording obtained by Guido resulted in a second Labour parliamentary candidate being suspended on Tuesday (13/2) over remarks about Israel, only a day after Sir Keir Starmer’s party withdrew support for its Rochdale by-election candidate.

The audio appeared to show former Labour MP Graham Jones use the words “f Israel” at the same meeting that led to the withdrawal of support for Rochdale’s Azhar Ali, while also allegedly suggesting that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be “locked up”.

The Hyndburn candidate is understood to have been administratively suspended from the party, pending an investigation, following the report from the political website.

But a post sent out on X from the Guido account in the wake of the revelations has prompted a heated backlash, with the political blog now facing racism accusations.

Posted on X at 1.15 AM, the tweet read:

“The thing that nobody says yet we all know, is that the Labour Party have chosen to seek unsophisticated Muslim community support for numerical reasons at the expense of sophisticated Jewish support.”

The comments have attracted widespread condemnation, with author Sam Bright saying they could have come “straight from the mouth of (former EDL leader) Tommy Robinson”. Others have expressed similar levels of disapproval.

Guido has been approached for comment.

Guido posted this earlier today before deleting it.



Could have come straight from the mouth of Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/VN4uCiH1jH — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) February 14, 2024

When you definitely really care about getting racism out of politics pic.twitter.com/oJymvIZdvF — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 14, 2024

How racist is this on a scale of 1-10 ? pic.twitter.com/s9E8ybxrJu — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) February 14, 2024

Saying the quiet part out loud. And yet people still treat this site like it's even vaguely respectable. https://t.co/Z3eJU8E0EZ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 14, 2024

Guido’s tweet is horrific Islamophobia.



Attempts to divide Muslim and Jewish communities like this are sickening. We have so much more in common than our differences. https://t.co/B9siiN3hvB — Miriam Mirwitch (@miriammirwitch) February 14, 2024

Utterly disgusting Islamophobia from Guido.



What a repugnant world view which cynically pits one community against another. Media channels like Guido need to understand they have a huge role to play in building – or breaking -community cohesion. https://t.co/U6L1XuWWhL — Mike Katz (@mikekatz) February 14, 2024

