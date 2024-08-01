GB News presenter Martin Daubney was arrested during the violent protests outside Downing Street last night.

Daubney, who presents a weekday show on GB News, was briefly handcuffed by the Cenotaph at the “Enough is Enough” demonstrations following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport.

Footage shows police swiftly letting Daubney go as he explained his role reporting on the riots.

Speaking to fellow GB News presenter Mark Dolan about his arrest, Daubney explained that a police officer “slapped her cuff on my right hand” as he filmed the protests on his way home from work in Westminster.

A separate video on X shows Daubney pulling back a bloodied far-right protester from clashing with riot police, while filming with his phone.

The GB News host was only uncuffed when a senior police officer said “we know who Martin is”. Daubney stressed that the police “were very fair and very reasonable with me” and that the whole incident “was over very quickly.”

Despite his praise for the police, Daubney said that he “understood people’s frustration” after the stabbing in Southport, as well as their “deep frustration” over “two-tier policing” in how authorities have handled recent pro-Palestine protests in the capital.

More than 100 rioters were arrested last night in Whitehall, while violent demonstrations also took place in Hartlepool.

Earlier on Wednesday, Daubney called for the declaration of a “knife crime emergency” for the police to crackdown on criminals, following the stabbings in Southport.

