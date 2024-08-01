A Facebook post circulated by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson on illegal immigrants living in hotel accommodation in his constituency spectacularly backfired after he realised they were actually nurses working in the NHS.

Anderson took to social media on Wednesday (31/7) in response to concerns that the Travelodge in Sutton in Ashfield was housing people who had entered the country illegally, saying:

“I do not want groups of young men who have entered our country illegally roaming our streets. It is not racist or bigoted to say this. I love my constituency and will do whatever it takes to protect it.”

But he was forced to send an immediate correction after it transpired that the people staying in the hotel were international NHS nurses.

Lee Anderson gaslighting spectacularly backfires. Travelodge guests were not 'illegal migrants', they were International NHS nurses and their families on holiday.

This sort of irresponsible behaviour has to stop. #ReformUK #30pLeenoch #30pLee pic.twitter.com/FXvrsqynmH — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 31, 2024

Responding to his post, Neethu James pointed out:

“I am appalled to see the comments on here.

“Yes there were two bus loads of people there, who are mostly international nurses and their families working in Kingsmill, and nursing homes in and around Sutton and Mansfield.

“They were on a weekend trip to have a family holiday together.

“None of them are on benefits, nobody lives in Travelodge and all of them pay taxes like you all do.”

Anderson reposted the comments, saying he knew there had to be a “reasonable explanation”.

He added: “I thank these people for their service to our NHS”.

