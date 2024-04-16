Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth gloriously shut down two bewildered GB News presenters as they probed over why a National Conservatism event was forcibly called off in Brussels today.

Authorities in the Belgian capital ordered the closure of a right-wing conference that was due to hear from British politicians including Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman.

Emir Kir, the mayor of Brussels district Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, said he had issued an order banning the National Conservatism conference from taking place on Tuesday “to guarantee public safety”.

He added: “In Etterbeek, in Brussels City and in Saint-Josse, the far-right is not welcome.”

Asked what he thought of the event being shut down on GB News, Ashworth said he was surprised to see Braverman on the roster.

“I’m a champion of free speech.. But I am surprised that Suella Braverman is a speaker there because some of the speakers have unsavoury views and I’m surprised Rishi Sunak has let her speak there”, he said.

The GB News anchors responded: “Why on earth because there is one unsavoury character should someone not be free to go and speak”

To which Ashworth responded: “One speaker is under investigation for right-wing extremism. Another speaker argued that Christchurch mosque shooter had legitimate concerns. Another speaker argued gay marriage is a destructive experiment. There’s a parade of extremist characters associated with this conference. So I’m surprised Rishi Sunak hasn’t blocked Braverman from speaking at it”

